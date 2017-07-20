Teen suspect in Cranston murder appears in court

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Cranston teenager accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Investigators say the suspect transported the body across state lines and set it on fire.

The teen has not yet been identified by officials because he is under the age of 18, but he is still facing a list of very serious charges in relation to this murder.

The 17-year-old suspect appeared in family court Thursday. His mother and father sat at the defendant’s table with him and were emotional at the sight of their son in handcuffs.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau in the Cranston home they all shared. Police discovered Loiseau’s body burning in a wooded area in Attleboro earlier this week.

The teen’s mother, Melonie Perez, was arrested and charged with helping her son cover up the murder. After court, the family’s attorney John Cicilline spoke about the difficulty of the case.

“He’s been through a lot. He was arrested. His mother was arrested and his girlfriend arrested. It’s a lot. I’m going to go see him tomorrow,” said Cicilline. “You can see the anguish on the family’s face. It’s very hard for anyone who is involved in it.”

The suspect was ordered to be held at the Rhode Island Training School Until and his next court date is on July 27th.

ABC6 New reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment and so far no paperwork has been filed, but investigators have every intention of trying the 17-year-old suspect as an adult.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017