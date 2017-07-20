Man who robbed, set fire to bank, sentenced to prison - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man who robbed, set fire to bank, sentenced to prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence man was sentenced Thursday morning to serve 60 months in federal prison for robbing and setting fire to a bank in North Providence.

49-year-old Joseph W. Lavoie pleaded guilty to “bank robbery by force or violence and use of fire to damage property used in interstate commerce.”

Court documents revealed that Lavoie called the FBI from a Citizen’s Bank, located on Mineral Spring Avenue, stating that he planned to rob and burn down the bank.

Lavoie then jumped over the counter where he told a teller that this was a robbery.

Lavoie managed to remove some cash from the drawers and set a few items in the branch ablaze before he was apprehended and detained by officers.

After serving his 60-months in federal prison, Lavoie must serve 3-years parole and pay $30,256.80 in restitution to repair damage at the bank.  

