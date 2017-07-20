Fall River shop offers free gowns for brides impacted by Alfred Angelo closure

By John Krinjak

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) - Some local brides-to-be are getting some much needed help after their bridal gowns were pulled out from under them.

The sudden, stunning closure of Alfred Angelo left women scrambling to find that all important gown for the big day.

But the generosity of another store's owner is giving them a shot at walking down the aisle in style.

When Morwondor Suomie of Providence found out her wedding dress wasn't going to be ready in time for her big day, she was in shock.

"I paid all that money and I didn't get the dress I want--I feel angry," said Suomie. "I didn't want to get married."

After Alfred Angelo closed last week, customers said the bridal chain couldn't guarantee them that they'd get their dresses in time for their weddings.

"For them not to get their dress on their wedding day, which is the most important day of their life, we thought it might be nice to reach out to them and relieve that stress," said Bridal Prom and Discount Warehouse owner Joel Benson.

So Bridal and Prom Discount Warehouse in Fall River is giving out free dresses--yes, free--to all brides affected by the closure.

"It's great knowing we get to help a bunch of brides. Hopefully we get a great turnout," said Bridal and Prom Discount Warehouse manager Syrina Camara.

Benson says it's all about paying it forward.

"You know what? We have a good business and we're blessed, and we just felt like we wanted to give back to the community in a time of need," said Benson.

As for Suomie, she's grateful and relieved--and looking forward to her big day.

"I'm not going to cry because I promised not to cry no more, but I'm happy," said Suomie."I say yes to the dress!"

If you're among those affected, this special offer runs through Monday at the Discount Warehouse on South Main Street in Fall River.

They are asking you to buy a veil to help offset the cost of the giveaway. Just bring in your Alfred Angelo receipt.

