Fall River's mayor weighs in after second teacher arrested

By Bianca Buono

bbuono@abc6.com

@BBuonoABC6

The mayor of Fall River is now weighing in after another middle school teacher was arrested.

Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Labriola, a special education teacher at Morton Middle School, is accused of intentionally bumping into nine girls at the Providence Place Mall and groping them. They were on a field trip from Connecticut.

"It's an open investigation so I can't be conclusive and I don't want to be conclusive but you don't even want the allegation of a place where you're sending your children to school,” said Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

"Words can't really describe anytime any city employee is alleged to commit any kind of crimes or especially in this case with children,” Correia said.

Labriola's arrest comes just four months after another special education teacher at Morton, Henry Tedeschi, was found with child pornography on his computer.

"These cases, they break your heart and there's no other way to say it,” said Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone in an interview with ABC6 in March.

School district officials say teachers go through extensive background checks before they're hired, but the mayor says it's time to re-evaluate that process.

"I'm in communication with our superintendent in putting some policies in place to somehow curb this,” said Correia.

Labriola is on unpaid administrative leave pending the investigation by Providence Police.

© WLNE-TV 2017