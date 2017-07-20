Local shelter pets tied to tennis star's success

By Alana Cerrone

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) - For every ace John Isner serves at the Newport Hall of Fame Open,it's one more point for him and 10 more meals for the pets at the South Coast Humane Society & Shelter.

It's part of the tennis star's ‘Aces for Animals’ campaign. He and Nulo Pet Food pick a new shelter to donate to during each tournament.

And for the Hall of Fame Open,this shelter is the lucky winner. It can hold hundreds of animals, so they can use all the help they can get.

Executive Director Melinda Ventura says to her, Isner's campaign is about more than just donations. It's setting a good example.

"To have somebody today in the sports world of this caliber who’s this generous towards animals and this charitable towards animals its incredible I mean you think of what a role model really should be..."

Isner is a dog lover himself. So far, throughout this campaign, he's served 410 aces. That's 4100 meals donated to shelters for dogs like Madison.

Ventura says however seemingly random it may be that her shelter was chosen, she's happy that it was, and hopes Isner's message spreads.

"If every company followed suit and every celebrity did one charitable thing the world would be a different place."

