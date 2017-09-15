UPDATE: Body found in Providence stairwell identified

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The body found in a stairwell last week has been identified as a missing woman from North Providence.

State police say 61-year-old Judith O’Brien was found dead at an apartment building on Smith Street in Providence last Friday.

She was reported missing on August 15th.

An autopsy is being done by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation is on-going.

“The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the person’s identity and determine the cause and manner of death,” said State Police Public Information Officer Laura Meade-Kirk.

