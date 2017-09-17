Families displaced after Fall River fire

By: News Staff
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Two families were displaced after a large fire Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the fire started at the back of a house on Cambridge Street where the flames melted the siding.
The house appears to be a total loss.
Witnesses say they could not believe their eyes.
“We came outside and I looked to the right of my house and I’m like, oh my gosh, it was totally engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Cleo Resendez.
Family members tell ABC6 News that a dog died. No one else was injured.
Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause.
