Police investigating animal neglect case in Central Falls

Police investigating animal neglect case in Central Falls

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A disturbing case of animal neglect is under investigation in Central Falls.

A small dog named “Treasure” was found wandering in a yard on Blackstone Street Saturday in Central Falls where at the time she was close to death.

The puppy was found with large tumors, decaying teeth, and matted fur.

A local rescue group brought her to the veterinarian for much-needed care. The group has posted pictures of Treasure’s journey online hoping that someone will recognize her and point authorities to the owner.

“Thank god it’s still alive,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors are also looking for justice for Treasure.

“Whoever did that to a dog could do that to a person too. If you don’t have heart for the animal, you don’t have heart for the human either,” said a neighbor.

So far, the pictures of treasure posted on “Friends of Central Falls Animals’” Facebook page have been shared more than 2,000 times.

The rescue group hopes to place Treasure in a foster home soon.

