New Bedford woman charged for stabbing homeless man

New Bedford woman charged for stabbing homeless man

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police have charged a New Bedford woman with murder in connection to a stabbing over the weekend.

Police say 23-year-old Zaishary Gonzalez stabbed 45-year-old Juan Roman on 91 Nauset Street in New Bedford at approximately 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

Roman, who police believe was homeless, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gonzalez is being charged with murder, witness intimidation, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

She plead not guilty in New Bedford District Court Monday morning.

Roman's family have set up a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. You can find the fundraiser here.

