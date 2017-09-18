New Bedford woman charged for stabbing homeless man

By: News Staff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police have charged a New Bedford woman with murder in connection to a stabbing over the weekend.
Police say 23-year-old Zaishary Gonzalez stabbed 45-year-old Juan Roman on 91 Nauset Street in New Bedford at approximately 9:35 p.m. Sunday.
Roman, who police believe was homeless, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Gonzalez is being charged with murder, witness intimidation, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.
She plead not guilty in New Bedford District Court Monday morning.
Roman's family have set up a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. You can find the fundraiser here.
