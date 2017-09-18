UPDATE: Second victim dies following Rehoboth crash

By: News Staff

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman seriously injured following a crash in Rehoboth, has succumbed to her injuries police announced on Mobnday.

34-year-old Joshua Troufield, of Attleboro, and his girlfriend Elizabeth Resendes, of Taunton, were driving on Reynolds Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

They were both unconscious when police arrived.

Resendes was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but Troufield was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor.

“Our message always is at the police department, you know, slow down. Drive within the speed limit and this is a perfect example why. It’s an old cliché but speed does kill,” said Sgt. Norman Todd of the Rehoboth Police Department.

