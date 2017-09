By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Taunton Police are investigating an incident where a female and dog were stabbed Monday night.

Police did not release many details, but did confirm crews responded to Church Street around 8:30 p.m.

The female injured walked to get medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

