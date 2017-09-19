Gronkowski Tells Media In Foxboro Groin Injury 'Nothing Serious' - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gronkowski Tells Media In Foxboro Groin Injury 'Nothing Serious'

Posted: Updated:

        FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Rob Gronkowski says the groin injury he suffered in New Orleans is not serious and pronounced himself as ``day to day'' regarding this week's game against the Houston Texans.

        ``The reports say out there that it was my groin and, yes, it is my groin,'' the oft-injured New England star tight end said Monday of the injury that caused him to leave Sunday's 36-20 Patriots victory over the Saints. ``It's nothing serious and I'm just day to day.''

        Gronkowski, who missed most of the second half of last season and the Super Bowl because of back surgery, caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown before leaving after a third-quarter hit. He did not return and was seen on the sidelines riding the stationary bike.

        ``Super relieved, `` he said of the injury. ``I mean, I knew there was nothing really wrong. So I'm good.''
