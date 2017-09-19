Benintendi's RBI Single Lifts Red Sox Over Orioles In 11 Innings

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, Mookie Betts had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-8 Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games.

Xander Bogaerts homered and scored three runs for the Red Sox, who maintained their three-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East and reduced to four their magic number for clinching a playoff berth.

Boston erased a five-run deficit with a six-run fifth inning and needed 10 pitchers to beat a skidding Orioles team that has now lost 10 of 12.



