Benintendi's RBI Single Lifts Red Sox Over Orioles In 11 Innings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Benintendi's RBI Single Lifts Red Sox Over Orioles In 11 Innings

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

       BALTIMORE (AP) - Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, Mookie Betts had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-8 Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games.

        Xander Bogaerts homered and scored three runs for the Red Sox, who maintained their three-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East and reduced to four their magic number for clinching a playoff berth.

        Boston erased a five-run deficit with a six-run fifth inning and needed 10 pitchers to beat a skidding Orioles team that has now lost 10 of 12.
 
        AP-WF-09-19-17 0344GMT
 

