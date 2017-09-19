Ferries to Newport cancelled - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ferries to Newport cancelled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As we prepare for the potential impact of Jose, boaters are not taking any chances, and that also includes the local ferries.

In fact, some, including Seastreak, already cancelled trips.

Seastreak will not be running its usual ferries from Providence down to Newport Tuesday or Wednesday due to the impending storm.

The last ferry out of Providence left Monday afternoon.

The Block Island Ferry says it will continue monitoring Jose’s track and potential impacts, but has not announced whether it will be cancelling service out of Point Judith.

As for smaller recreational boats, some owners at Brewer Sakonnet Marina in Portsmouth were towing theirs out in anticipation Monday, but the majority will stay in the water adding extra lines and making sure to tie everything up.

“The thing about a marina with a hurricane is the storm surge and basically all these docks are floating docks and if it comes above the pylon the whole marina can float away,” boater David St. Laurent.

As far as the Providence to Newport Ferry, Seastreak says it will resume service Thursday depending on the conditions.

