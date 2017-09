By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police has identified the pedestrian involved in the deadly accident on Interstate 95 in Providence Monday night.

According to police, 42-year-old George West, of Providence, was hit by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers responded to the southbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 20 at approximately 7:55 p.m. Monday.

The driver has not been charged.

