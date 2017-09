By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An assistant basketball coach at the University of Rhode Island has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on campus last week.

Tyron Boswell was arrested at the school’s Ryan Center on September 14th during a concert.

It is unclear what charges he is facing, but ABC6 News has been told the university is cooperating with South Kingstown police in the investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017