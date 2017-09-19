Woman stabbed, dog attacked with machete in Taunton - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman stabbed, dog attacked with machete in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Taunton Monday night of a woman as well as a dog.

Officers investigated reports of a man who attacked a dog with a machete on Church Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The dog was bleeding profusely from two large cuts on the neck and back. The animal was treated and it is currently in the custody of the Taunton Animal Control.

Police say a woman was also stabbed while trying to intervene.

The female victim walked to the emergency room after the stabbing before police arrived on scene. She was treated at Morton Hospital.

Officers say that the people involved in the incident are either acquainted or related.

The incident remains investigation.

