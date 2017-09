By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A deadly car crash in South Kingstown claimed the life of a 40-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Officers say Stacy Price, of Carolina, RI, was driving his 2016 Chevy Corvette on Liberty Lane when his vehicle struck a tree.

Price died at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and remains under investigation at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017