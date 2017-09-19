Westport campers asked to evacuate beach

By: News Staff

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents along the coastline geared up for the potential impacts of Jose both on water and on land and that includes local campers.

They were asked to evacuate a campground in Westport by Tuesday morning.

The campground is steps from the beach, therefore, the Department of Conservation and Recreation aired on the side of caution and asked all of the campers to pack up and move out by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

On a normal day from May to October, one would find the Horseneck Beach Campground filled with RVs.

However, there was a minor bump in the road for the campers Tuesday and his name is Jose.

“Came back Monday night and found out we had to be evacuated – they’re taking care of us make sure we don’t get hurt or vehicles get damaged it’s just the thing they do down at Horseneck,” said camper Jim Means.

They were packing up their RVs and taking off but say if it were up to them, they would ride out the storm.

“Oh sure we got everything we need,” said camper Jim Means.

In fact, Jim Turner has done it before.

“Oh yeah it shakes oh god it shakes but that’s no big deal,” said Turner.

As campers pack up to leave, they soak in the last of their waterfront view of a choppy and rough Horseneck Beach.

“Enjoying the weather just as nice watch the waves.”

The campers told ABC6 News that they are setting up a space in a nearby parking lot where they can ride the storm out. When it is over, they will go back to Horseneck Beach Campground, which is especially good news for those who have come from far away.

