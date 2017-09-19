Mansfield Police seek bank robber, vehicle thief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mansfield Police seek bank robber, vehicle thief

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Mansfield Police Department Courtesy of the Mansfield Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — A man is being sought by police on Tuesday for his connections to a bank robbery and vehicle theft.

Officials are seeking a suspect that robbed the North Easton Savings Bank on Copeland Drive, just before 2:00p.m., on Monday.

Prior to the robbery, the same suspect stole a 2002 Chevy Silverado, from a car wash on Rt. 44 in Taunton.

“The joy-rider made his way to Mansfield where he donned a blue/black plaid "lumberjack-style" jacket (with red in it) over a dark blue or black hoodie. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash and fled toward the rear of the bank property toward Central St. where he got into the stolen vehicle,” said Mansfield Police.

The suspect is described as white male, believed to be in his 30’s or 40’s, standing around 5’9’’-5-11’’ with a thin build, brown hair, scruffy facial hair, and being very dirty.

Police noted that they believe the suspect may work with his hands because his hands appeared very dirty.

Mansfield Police are actively investigating and ask if you know who he is, to call Mansfield PD at 508-261-7300.

“If you see the vehicle, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. Tell the dispatcher you want to report the stolen vehicle from Taunton used in the Mansfield bank robbery,” concluded Mansfield Police.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.