Police seek window smashing suspect dressed as Batman - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police seek window smashing suspect dressed as Batman

Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Police Department is seeking a man dressed as Batman who smashed a library window with a hammer.

As bizarre as that may sound, on September 3rd around 3:45 a.m., a man seen smoking a cigarette, in what appears to be a Batman style hoodie, smashed a window on the south side of the Cranston Auburn Library, on Pontiac Ave.

Cranston Police described the suspect as a white male with a beard, a Batman style hoodie, shorts, and sneakers.

The man was seen on the south side of the building, pacing back and forth several times while continuing to smoke his cigarette.

He then took what appeared to be a hammer and smashed a window several times.

He reached inside the window with most of his body, breaking the window pane, but then leaves the area.

Anyone who can identify the below individual is encouraged to contact the Cranston Police Detective Division directly at (401) 942-2211.

