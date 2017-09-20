Red Sox Win Second Straight 11-Inning Game Over Orioles, Tie Fra - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Red Sox Win Second Straight 11-Inning Game Over Orioles, Tie Franchise Record With 15th Extra-Inning Victory

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

       BALTIMORE (AP) - Jackie Bradley Jr. scored the game's lone run on a wild pitch by Brad Brach in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox used six pitchers to silence the Baltimore Orioles' bats in a 1-0 victory Tuesday night.

        Boston has won 10 of 13 to move a season-high 23 games over .500 (87-64) and draw closer to clinching a postseason berth. The Red Sox started the day with a three-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

        It was the second straight tight, lengthy game between these AL East rivals. Boston won in 11 innings on Monday night and is 15-3 in extra-inning games.

        With a runner on second and two outs in the 11th, Brach (4-5) walked Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts to load the bases for Mitch Moreland, who sidestepped a bouncing pitch from Brach that enabled Bradley to score without a throw.
 
