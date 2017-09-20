Strong winds, rising water as Jose hits South Coast of Mass.

By John Krinjak

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) -- At the edge of the causeway leading to West Island, folks are concerned about water levels around high tide Wednesday morning--with the possibility that water could wash over the road.

Meanwhile, as the wind from Jose kicked up over Buzzards Bay Tuesday night, Jim Moraux, the owner of Earl's Marina, is thankful he took the proper precautions.

"Everything is facing kind of wide open here for the northeast. Docks do some hopping and the boats do some hopping," said Moraux. "We prepare by doubling up lines, try to get people off their docks, put them on moorings. We take quite a few boats out, just for precaution so the boats don't get damaged."

Across the causeway on West Island, it could be even worse.

"They're saying maybe 50 mile an hour winds. You might see some tree damage on the island. Maybe it'll wash over on the causeway," said Marc Dunn, who's lived on the island for 10 years.

Dunn made sure to clear out his yard. "Took in all the chairs, took down the umbrella and just make sure everything's tied down. Gas for the generator and just fill up the propane."

At the Fairhaven Walmart, folks are stocking up on essentials.

"Just grabbing some bread, toilet paper, water," said Priscilla Yarrison. "We're from New Bedford, right near the water. So we're kind of nervous."

The hurricane gates in New Bedford had to be closed around high tide Tuesday evening due to storm surge levels. They will likely be closed again for high tide Wednesday morning, which occurs around 8:30 AM.

