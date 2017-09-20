Rescuers wriggle into collapsed school after Mexico quake - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rescuers wriggle into collapsed school after Mexico quake

By: The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers, soldiers and police are digging and tunneling overnight into the precarious, pancaked ruins of a collapsed Mexico City school where at least 25 students and teachers were killed in a magnitude-7.1 quake.

Volunteer rescue worker Pedro Serrano, 29, a doctor, was one of the rescuers who managed to crawl into the crevices of the tottering pile of rubble that had been Escuela Enrique Rebsamen.

With barely room to move, in an intensely claustrophobic situation, Serrano managed to make it into a collapsed classroom — only to find all of its occupants dead.

“We saw some chairs and wooden tables,” he said. “The next thing we saw was a leg, and then we started to move rubble and we found a girl and two adults.”

