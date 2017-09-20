Tropical Storm Jose makes waves in Narragansett

By: News Staff

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — As waves pounded on Narragansett Beach Wednesday morning, over a hundred spectators gathered eagerly to watch the surf from Tropical Storm Jose crash along the shoreline.

Rhode Islanders from all across the state came to Narragansett to get a good look at the storm’s massive waves and crashing surf.

Anthony Broccoli, of Johnston, says he woke up at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to make his way down to Narragansett.

“It’s been awesome everywhere I went,” said Broccoli, “I’m not disappointed, that’s for sure,” said Broccoli.

“It’s a decent storm,” said fellow wave-watcher Nick Celico. “There are some big waves out there, but I’ve seen a lot worse.”

Celico added there have been times when water covered the entire beach parking lot.

In fact, it came close on Wednesday sending many to their cars to watch from a distance, but not local surfer Joshua Bowen.

“It looks like a lot of fun,” said Bowen. “I figured I’d throw myself into something big and get tossed around a little bit.”

At the Coast Guard House, a Narragansett restaurant where there is always a front row seat for storms as waves crashed against the rocks. However, employees say luckily this time around they are in good shape.

Employees noted they were a bit concerned with Tuesday and Wednesday’s high tides, but did not feel the need to go so far as to board up the windows, as they have in the past.

7am update: waves are crazy, coming right up to the Town Beach parking lot wall. I got soaked. It's super windy. Still have my hat @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/kXTfPsDG1o — Alana Cerrone ABC6 (@Alana_Cerrone) September 20, 2017

