Tropical Storm Jose makes waves in Narragansett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tropical Storm Jose makes waves in Narragansett

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — As waves pounded on Narragansett Beach Wednesday morning, over a hundred spectators gathered eagerly to watch the surf from Tropical Storm Jose crash along the shoreline.

Rhode Islanders from all across the state came to Narragansett to get a good look at the storm’s massive waves and crashing surf.

Anthony Broccoli, of Johnston, says he woke up at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to make his way down to Narragansett.

“It’s been awesome everywhere I went,” said Broccoli, “I’m not disappointed, that’s for sure,” said Broccoli.

“It’s a decent storm,” said fellow wave-watcher Nick Celico. “There are some big waves out there, but I’ve seen a lot worse.”

Celico added there have been times when water covered the entire beach parking lot.

In fact, it came close on Wednesday sending many to their cars to watch from a distance, but not local surfer Joshua Bowen.

“It looks like a lot of fun,” said Bowen. “I figured I’d throw myself into something big and get tossed around a little bit.”

At the Coast Guard House, a Narragansett restaurant where there is always a front row seat for storms as waves crashed against the rocks. However, employees say luckily this time around they are in good shape.

Employees noted they were a bit concerned with Tuesday and Wednesday’s high tides, but did not feel the need to go so far as to board up the windows, as they have in the past.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.