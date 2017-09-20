Gooseberry Island causeway closed

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents hoping to watch the surf from Gooseberry Island in Westport were disappointed Wednesday morning.

The gate at the causeway was closed. However, that did not stop photographers go after the perfect shot of Jose.

High tides at Westport’s Gooseberry Island Wednesday morning drew quite the crowd.

“I think it’s wonderful. I love to see storms like this especially I don’t like to see the damage but if they’re going to be here I want to see them,” said amateur photographer, Greg Stone.

The rough surf from Jose made for some exceptional picture taking and to get the perfect shot, some people were willing to bend the rules a little.

On a nice clear day the causeway is open. However, the gate was down Wednesday morning. Still, plenty of people were willing to hop the fence to check out the sights.

“Isn’t that spectacular. I’m so happy to live in this area,” said Joey Shaker.

But not everyone was equally impressed.

“This is not a storm. I’ve seen storms here. I’ve seen some waves. These aren’t waves,” said Charles Heroux.

Dudley Davenport, of Westport, even called the ocean “calm” saying he has seen much worse.

“My wife Shirley and I, we were dating then, we were stuck on Horseneck Beach in Hurricane Carol back in ‘54 and we lasted the whole storm on the beach,” said Davenport.

Regardless, the Davenport’s still enjoyed watching and were glad this storm did not amount to much.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017