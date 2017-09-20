Newport Police investigating officer impersonation scam

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department is investigating two incidents where two local women were contacted by someone impersonating a police officer.



Police told ABC6 News a Newport woman received a phone call Tuesday afternoon from a male caller falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. David Chapman of the Newport County Sheriff’s Office”. The caller informed the woman, in her 70s, that she had a warrant out for her arrest and he needed to confirm her identity.

She hung up the phone and the unidentified male called back, leaving a message alleging that Deputies were on their way to her residence to arrest her.

When the number was called back the call went to an automated answering system claiming to be the “Newport County Sheriff’s Office” and prompting callers to connect with several deputies, including “Sgt. David Chapman”. The provided number is in no way associated with the actual Newport County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday evening a different Newport woman, also in her 70s, also received a call from a man identifying himself as “Sgt. David Chapman,” authorities said. She was told that a relative missed a court date in New York, and if she could not pay the court fees owed, her relative would be arrested.

Both women then contacted the Newport Police Department to report the incidents.

A press release from the Newport Police department clarified that Newport Police Officers would never call on the phone to attempt to retrieve any payment for court fines or other violations. Newport Police further explained that no credit card or personal information should ever be provided to an unidentified caller.

Neither the Newport Police Department, nor the Rhode Island Sheriff’s office have an officer named “David Chapman”.

If you have received calls of a similar manner, please contact the Newport Police Department at: 401-847-1306

