Three arrested for neglect of Central Falls 'Treasure'

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people have been charged with animal cruelty after a tiny dog was found in Central Falls last week in such bad shape, you could barely even tell she was a dog. A tipster led police to grab them and as it turns out, they owned the dog.

She's now being called Treasure and she is doing much better now that she's in a loving home, something she never knew before.

Cuddling, eating plenty of treats and interacting with other dogs. An amazing change for a dog who was found days ago, near death.

"One man's trash is another man's treasure. And Treasure, it turns out, fits her in terms of her personality. She's delightful, she's spunky, she's loving," says Kate, the woman who is fostering Treasure.

Even though the dog is now comfortable, she's had a difficult life.

"She will be given all of the love she could ever want or need and she's going to be spoiled and pampered until she takes her last breath," says Kate.

Her former owners, Ciara Pabon, Jomar Gonzalez and Juan Gonzalez are charged with animal cruelty, obstruction and conspiracy. They're the ones who contacted officials about Treasure's condition, but weren't totally upfront with their story.



"A lot of people will call and make up this story that they found the dog in this condition because they don't want to be held accountable," says Joe Warzycha, the Animal Cruelty Officer with the RISPCA.

With Treasure's days numbered, Kate and her husband are doing everything they can to make the rest of her life enjoyable.

"You focus on whats in front of you and you move forward. It's harder to know that these dogs sometimes suffer alone and die without someone stepping up for them," says Kate.

Juan Gonzalez plead guilty to those charges in court today, he'll serve 90 days in prison. The other 2 plead not guilty, they're out of bail with the condition they won't own animals.

