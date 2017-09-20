South Kingstown Police seek bank robber - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

South Kingstown Police seek bank robber

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the South Kingstown Police Department Courtesy of the South Kingstown Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WAKEFIELD, R. I. (WLNE) — The South Kingstown Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery Wednesday afternoon.           

Authorities were called to Chartway Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Wakefield around 3:00 p.m.

“Officers from South Kingstown, Narragansett and the Rhode Island State Police immediately responded and canvassed the area,” said Captain Joel Ewing-Chow of the South Kingstown Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his 30’s or 40’s, with brown or black hair.

He was seen over surveillance video wearing what appears to be a white and black, or blue striped button down shirt, with blue jeans and brown shoes. 

The suspect did not show a weapon, but did leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call South Kingstown Police immediately at 401-783-3321. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017  

      

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.