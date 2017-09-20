South Kingstown Police seek bank robber

By: News Staff

WAKEFIELD, R. I. (WLNE) — The South Kingstown Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Chartway Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Wakefield around 3:00 p.m.

“Officers from South Kingstown, Narragansett and the Rhode Island State Police immediately responded and canvassed the area,” said Captain Joel Ewing-Chow of the South Kingstown Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his 30’s or 40’s, with brown or black hair.

He was seen over surveillance video wearing what appears to be a white and black, or blue striped button down shirt, with blue jeans and brown shoes.

The suspect did not show a weapon, but did leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call South Kingstown Police immediately at 401-783-3321.

