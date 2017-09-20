Glancing Blow from Tropical Storm Jose Brings Scattered Damage t - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Glancing Blow from Tropical Storm Jose Brings Scattered Damage to Southern New England

Glancing Blow from Tropical Storm Jose Brings Scattered Damage to Southern New England

Posted: Updated:

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

WESTPORT, Mass. – With Tropical Storm Jose offshore, winds have been on the increase today, and damage reports have been coming in from around the area.  So far, areas north and west have been mostly spared from the worst of the damage.  But farther south and east, there have been several reports of trees down in Bristol County, Massachusetts, including one in Fairhaven.  The wind gusts nearby, at the New Bedford airport, when that Fairhaven tree came down, were just 30 miles per hour.

Unlike in the winter, at this time of year, the trees are full of leaves.  Those leaves act like a sail, catching that 30 mile per hour wind, and bringing trees down more easily than in the winter.

Downed trees could lead to power troubles, too.  In Westport, a falling tree branch brought down wires on Old Harbor Road.  Power was cut to that area so they could fix the problem.

A bit farther to the south and east, they have been closer to the center of the storm.

Scattered damage reports have been coming in, including a tree knocked down by the wind in Marion.

Out on Cape Cod and the Islands, they've seen a bit more action as well.  The strongest wind gusts on Nantucket so far today reaching 53 mph.

In addition, for the past few days, beaches have been dealing with high surf and astronomical high tides, keeping coastal erosion a concern.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.