Gov. Raimondo signs bill to help children who witness domestic abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a bill Wednesday that would help children who witness domestic violence.

Under the law, the state will provide up to $1500 for counseling for children who witness abuse.

The idea came from detectives in the Central Falls Police Department.

The goal--to help children recover from abuse, while easing the financial burden on their families.

"There are kids out there who are dealing with a lot. They had to deal with witnessing a violent crime, and this finally gives them a little bit of a chance, a little bit of hope, a little bit of a support network to get mental health services they deserve. And by the way it doesn't cost Rhode Island taxpayers really anything," said Raimondo.

Funding for the expansion comes from the Department of Justice.

