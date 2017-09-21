New RI Red Cross volunteers deployed to Florida

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Red Cross is still actively sending members to help continue relief efforts in areas of Florida devastated by Hurricane Irma.

A new team of volunteers will be leaving from Rhode Island Thursday morning.

Five newly trained Red Cross volunteers will leave from fire dispatch and make their way to Florida. However, before they make their trip, they will meet up with two other Northeast teams in Connecticut.

The volunteers will then drive emergency response vehicles down to Florida where they will remain for two weeks helping clean up from the storm.

It has been more than a week since the storm tore through south Florida and the Florida Keys, and still many remain without power and supplies.

Thursday’s deployment means that there are more than 30 Rhode Islanders assisting in Hurricane Irma’s relief efforts.

