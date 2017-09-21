RIDOT changing wording on RhodeWorks signs

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — RhodeWorks construction signs will have a new look moving forward, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The signs will no longer include Governor Gina Raimondo’s name.

The purpose of the signs is to indicate when a project will be completed and where it stands on the budget.

The RhodeWorks signs had Governor Raimondo’s name listed on the bottom.

The DOT sent ABC6 News a statement saying in part that it “is implementing a new design of its accountability signs. The new design will go into effect with the next batch of accountability signs for new projects and will not include the Governor’s name.”

The Federal Highway Administration prohibits the names of elected officials on signs.

