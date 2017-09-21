CVS announces opioid addiction programs

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — CVS Health has a new policy when it comes to opioid prescriptions.

The Woonsocket based chain announced Thursday that it will limit opioid prescriptions in an effort to combat the epidemic.

The company will also boost funding for addiction programs, counseling, and safe disposal of opioids.

Initial opioid prescriptions will be limited to seven day supplies for new patients.

CVS will instruct pharmacists to contact doctors when they offer more medication that would be deemed necessary.

