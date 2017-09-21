Drew Peterson likely to appeal to US Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An attorney for Drew Peterson says he'll likely appeal an Illinois Supreme Court ruling upholding the former suburban Chicago police officer's murder conviction in the death of his third wife.

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that hearsay statements by Peterson's third and fourth wives were properly used against him.

Kathleen Savio's 2004 death was initially ruled accidental but was reclassified a homicide in 2007 after Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, disappeared.

Peterson's attorney, Steven A. Greenberg, said in a statement that an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is likely.

He says the Illinois Supreme Court decision shows that the state has one set of laws for the general public and another for Peterson.

Illinois adopted a hearsay law in 2008 tailored to Peterson's case, dubbed “Drew's Law,” which assisted in making some of the evidence admissible.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017