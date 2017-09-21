Suspect sought in Mansfield convenience store robbery

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, MA. (WLNE) – Mansfield police are seeking the help of the public to identify the man who robbed a local Xtra Mart Sunday evening.

Security camera footage shows a man entering the Mansfield Xtra Mart located on South Main Street around 11:00 p.m., dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, red baseball cap. He also concealed his identity with a black face mask.

The man allegedly threatened the clerk, gesturing to his waistband to imply that he was armed.

The unidentified suspect left the Xtra Mart with $190 in small bills and ten packs of Marlboro cigarettes.

According to Mansfield Police, the suspect appears to be a white male, around 5’6” tall, and approximately 40-years-old with blue-green eyes.

Mansfield Police urge anyone who recognizes the man pictured to contact the Mansfield Police Department at (508) 261-7300 and ask for Detective David Kerr.

