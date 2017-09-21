Father charged in infant's death denied bail - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Father charged in infant's death denied bail

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island father accused of killing his infant daughter by falling asleep on her has been denied bail.              

The Providence Journal reports Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini denied Ryan Beeley's request for bail on Thursday, saying his drug dealing and drug use presents a risk to the community.              

Officials say Beeley was found with fentanyl, cocaine, methadone and benzodiazepine in his blood after his 7-month-old daughter Willow was found unresponsive in his home on Feb. 21. 

Police say Beeley was incoherent and the house stunk of mildew and had broken glass and other trash strewn around when they arrived.              

The 38-year-old Warwick resident faces a second-degree murder charge. The child's mother, 34-year-old Mariah Ramos, also faces a charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child.          

