Construction Begins on New Food Co-Op in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Construction is underway in a neighborhood in Providence that some would call a "food desert." Right now, there isn't much access to affordable, fresh food in that neighborhood. A new food co–op is hoping to change that.

It’s an empty lot on Cranston Street in Providence, but that lot is undergoing a transformation as construction begins on that new food co-op. It's an idea that's been ten years in the making.

Urban Greens Vice Chair Philip Trevvett says, “We are filling two gaps at once with Urban Greens Food Co–Op. One, we are opening a store – a grocery store – in West and South Providence that will increase access to healthy foods here in these immediate neighborhoods. We're also bringing local foods to a grocery setting, which you can't find anywhere in Rhode Island right now.”

They're hoping to help residents access fresh, local food. They also want to become a place for local farmers and food producers to market their products.

Trevvett says, “Whether that's a small producer who's making a jam or a hot sauce who can't get into your bigger chain grocery store, we'll be able to work with them to get their products in here as well.”

Anyone will be able to shop there, but members play a bigger role.

Urban Greens General Manager Janiqua Jackson says, “They'll be able to have a word and a say in what goes on, the distribution, and actually what's inside of the store.”

The co–op has 825 members so far, including Mayor Elorza, and they're looking to grow.

Jackson says, “There's unity in numbers. There's a big driving force in the bigger numbers.”

They expect to be open next summer, and will need to hire about 25 employees to run the store.

