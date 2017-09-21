Dartmouth Animal Control seeks support for injured cat

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Dartmouth Animal Control is seeking the help of the public in supporting a local cat that was shot with a BB gun.

The cat, nicknamed “Sarge”, was found by Animal Control Officers last week with a badly swollen rear left leg. Officers initially believed that the animal was hit by a car.

X-rays revealed that “Sarge” had in fact been shot in the leg with a BB gun. The circumstances surrounding the animal’s injuries are currently unknown.

According to Dartmouth Animal Control, “Sarge” is currently recovering from his injury with heavy doses of antibiotics to treat his badly infected leg.

Animal Control requests that any donations to help with medical bills be sent to Animal Control at 400 Slocum Rd. Dartmouth, MA 02747.

Checks can be made out to “Animal Control Gift Account”.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017