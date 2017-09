By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) —Two men were injured, one critically, after a ladder fell into power lines in a Cranston neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police could not provide many details, but did confirm authorities were called to the scene on Chestnut Hill Ave around 7:11 p.m.

Both victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

