Two men injured, one critically after ladder falls onto power lines in Cranston

By: John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after the ladder they were working on got tangled in the middle of live power lines.

The men were working on the roof of a home on Chestnut Hill Avenue, when the metal ladder tipped off the roof and landed on high tension lines.

"All of a sudden I heard a loud bang and the power went out for a second or two," said eyewitness Manny Vitale.

One man, who was on the ladder, received electric shock. The other was burned from the electricity.

"The higher you go up on the pole, the more juice there is, so that's where they got tangled. Electricity and aluminum is a conductor and the body's a conductor," said Cranston Deputy Fire Chief Stephen MacIntosh.

The man on the ladder fell to the ground, the wires energizing the ladder itself.

Crews had to shut off power while they responded to the victims and got them to the hospital.

Firefighters say windy conditions and the fact that the men were working in the dark may have been factors in all this.

"It looks like a tragic accident at this point," said MacIntosh.

There is no official word on either man's condition, but their injuries are described as life-threatening.

Power has been restored to homes on the street.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017