Attleboro Library book returned 78 years late

Attleboro Library book returned 78 years late

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An overdue library book was returned to the Attleboro Public Library 78 years late.

The book, called “The Young Lady at Home,” was due on November 21st 1938 during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency and before World War II.

A man was cleaning out his friend’s basement in Attleboro when he came across the book. He returned it to the library.

However, because the book is in such bad shape, it will not be put back on the shelves.

“We don’t know where it’s been those past 70 years. We are not going to put it back into circulation,” said Attleboro Public Library Circulation Supervisor, Katie Redfearn.

The library says it will not collect any late fees for it. Although if they did, it would cost almost $2,800.

