Two people shot on Manton Ave in Providence

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating the violence that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Manton Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man and woman were found in a church parking lot bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Authorities tell ABC6 News that their injuries are not life threatening.

There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017