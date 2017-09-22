Two people shot on Manton Ave in Providence

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating the violence that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.
The incident occurred on Manton Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a man and woman were found in a church parking lot bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Authorities tell ABC6 News that their injuries are not life threatening.
There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
