Father kills son, then himself in Foxboro

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Foxboro and Massachusetts state police are investigating a murder-suicide in Foxboro after a 6-year-old boy was killed Friday morning.

According to police, late Thursday night a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed by his own father who then turned the gun on himself.

The playground outside 79 East Street in Foxboro was quiet Thursday morning after 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia, who lived there, was shot and killed by his father.

“The most critical part of this story, in my opinion, is the loss of this innocent life of this child,” said Chief William Baker of the Foxboro Police Department.

Police say that approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday night Anthony was at home asleep with his grandma while his mother was at work.

That is when his father, 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. broke in with a handgun.

“As far as we know, he was not living at that house,” said Chief Baker.

The boy’s grandmother first woke up to the smell of smoke and flames after police say Scaccia Jr. attempted to set the house on fire.

Then, she panicked and rushed to check on Anthony.

She found him with a single gunshot wound. Then, she found his father who had shot himself in the head.

The grandma ran to her neighbor for help.

“I panicked and I walked out of the house for like two minutes after I got the police on the phone, and they’re yelling at me go give him CPR and like I knew he was completely gone. He was purple. There was no coming back from that. He was cold,” said Richard Shain.

The 49-year-old was no stranger to Foxboro police. In fact, because of his criminal past, he was denied a pistol permit in July.

Less than a week ago, he was arrested on assault charges and illegal possession of a firearm.

“This obviously we think will ripple through this community,” said Michael Morrissey of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say they did find a suicide note at the scene, and confirmed this was in fact a murder suicide.

They also added the family did not have a restraining order against the father.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017