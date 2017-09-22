RI State Police ‘Vintage Cruiser Show’ happening Sunday

By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — It will be a blast from the past at the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters in Scituate this weekend.

Troopers gave ABC6 News a sneak peek at what attendees will be seeing during Sunday’s “Vintage Cruiser Show.”

More than 40 antique cruisers from across the country will be at the show.

ABC6 spoke to an owner who says restoring these vehicles is a labor of love.

“I grew up around car restoration, and I wanted to do something completely different, something you don’t see everyday,” said car owner, Philip Masso.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and see what the State Police have to offer,” said Captain Matthew Moynihan of the Rhode Island State Police.

The State Police will also have games for the kids including bounce houses and dunk tanks. In addition, the State Police Museum will be open to the public on Sunday.

The Vintage Cruiser Show will take place this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit www.rispmuseum.org for more information regarding the event.

