Foxboro library censorship exhibit taken down

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An exhibit on censorship at the Boyden Library in Foxboro was taken down after complaints.

The exhibit included posters about press freedom that some people found graphic and inappropriate.

However, others say they are upset they did not get a chance to check it out. They told ABC6 News that, in their opinion, the exhibit should not have been censored.

“I’m pretty much about free speech and I have certainly some spiritual values that would demand that you listen to people and that you listen to both sides and all sides,” said Adrienne Williams who is against the censorship.

The exhibit was supposed to run until next Thursday.

