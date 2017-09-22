URI clinic to help smokers quit

By: News Staff

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The University of Rhode Island is launching a new effort to help the community “kick the habit.”

The College of Pharmacy is starting a smoking cessation clinic on campus next month.

The clinic will be open to students, faculty, and people in the surrounding community. It will combine over-the-counter quit aids with motivational counseling.

URI pharmacy students will staff the clinic and will help patients come up with the best combination of treatments such as nicotine patches and counseling to quit smoking.

“Quitting smoking goes well beyond medications,” said Clinical Associate Professor Anita Jacobson. “We’re trying to get a patient to go from considering quitting to actually quitting.”

Participants can enroll through March 2018.

