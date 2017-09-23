Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by car while crossing street - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by car while crossing street

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street on West Shore Road Friday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Warwick Police Department Accident Reconstruction team

was called in to the scene, and all lanes were blocked during the process.

Warwick police say the man died Friday night at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say the driver likely will not face charges in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Speed and driver impairment do not appear to be factors.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.