Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by car while crossing street

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street on West Shore Road Friday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Warwick Police Department Accident Reconstruction team

was called in to the scene, and all lanes were blocked during the process.

Warwick police say the man died Friday night at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say the driver likely will not face charges in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Speed and driver impairment do not appear to be factors.

