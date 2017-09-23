Pawtucket names RI's first female police chief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket names RI's first female police chief

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – The Pawtucket Police Department swore in their first female Police Chief Friday afternoon.

Tina Goncalves is the first female police chief in the city’s history, as well as Rhode Island’s first ever female municipal police chief.

Goncalves has been Pawtucket’s acting chief since the retirement of the previous chief, Paul King, in May.

Along with Goncalves, six other officers were promoted into new positions in the ceremony Friday.

