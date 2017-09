By: News Staff

DENVER, Colo. (WLNE) — A police officer in Colorado was on his way to an accident when a raccoon jumped onto his windshield.

The cruiser’s dash camera caught the hitchhiker red-handed.

The officer was able to safely pull over and let the raccoon go on his way.

